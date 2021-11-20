Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($0.64). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

SRPT opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

