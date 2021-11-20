Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRSA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRSA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.