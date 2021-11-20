Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 8,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 16,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFD. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Save Foods by 295.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter worth $598,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

