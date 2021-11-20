Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 8,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 16,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48.
Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Save Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVFD)
Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.
Read More: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.