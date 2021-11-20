SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.27.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,538 shares of company stock worth $55,401,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $344.99. The company had a trading volume of 417,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.11 and its 200 day moving average is $332.92. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

