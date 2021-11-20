Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCRYY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SCRYY stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.48. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

