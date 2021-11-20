Scotiabank Analysts Give Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) a C$0.65 Price Target

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) has been assigned a C$0.65 price target by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.94% from the stock’s current price.

MIN opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Excelsior Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$117.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

