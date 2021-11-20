Scotiabank Analysts Give Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) a C$80.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price target on Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.23.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$58.83 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$54.69 and a one year high of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.18. The company has a market cap of C$29.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

