Scotiabank Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$104.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

L has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.50.

Shares of L stock opened at C$98.00 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$99.34. The stock has a market cap of C$33.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$91.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

