Scotiabank Raises Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$4.25

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTEGF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.27.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTEGF opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.