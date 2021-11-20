Scotiabank Raises High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target to C$15.50

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS HLNFF opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.