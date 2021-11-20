SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $380.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.80.

SEA stock opened at $309.99 on Wednesday. SEA has a twelve month low of $173.70 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.21. The company has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after purchasing an additional 796,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

