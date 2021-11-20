SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $380.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.80.
SEA stock opened at $309.99 on Wednesday. SEA has a twelve month low of $173.70 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.21. The company has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.31.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after purchasing an additional 796,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
