SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $8,426,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,555 in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.