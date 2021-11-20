SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Eugenie Levin Sells 5,000 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $127,900.00.

SEMR stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.