Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.22

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.94. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 131,299 shares traded.

SQNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.5% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 158,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

