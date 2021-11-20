Serum Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Serum has a market cap of $813.51 million and approximately $136.20 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Serum has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $6.11 or 0.00010244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00220209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00089238 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

