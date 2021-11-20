Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expands By 25.5%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,009,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

