Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Declines By 38.6%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atento in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

ATTO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 15,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atento will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

