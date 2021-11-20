Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Increases By 73.9%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

