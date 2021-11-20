Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Increases By 73.9%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $13.51.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
