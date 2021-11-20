Short Interest in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Expands By 60.1%

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the October 14th total of 71,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CBAH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 767,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,591. CBRE Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on CBRE Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in CBRE Acquisition by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CBRE Acquisition by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,493,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 540,001 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in CBRE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,821,000. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Acquisition by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 515,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 336,709 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in CBRE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Acquisition

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

