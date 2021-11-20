Short Interest in Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Drops By 31.3%

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the October 14th total of 426,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

KOR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.21. 34,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,501. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $407.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Corvus Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

