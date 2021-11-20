Short Interest in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Expands By 25.2%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.