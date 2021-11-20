Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Rises By 75.0%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurazeo in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

EUZOF remained flat at $$92.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eurazeo has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36.

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.