Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Expands By 61.7%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the October 14th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,869. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

