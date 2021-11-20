Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Decreases By 45.4%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the October 14th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
OTCMKTS:GNENF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. 9,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Ganfeng Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.
About Ganfeng Lithium
Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.