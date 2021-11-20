Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Decreases By 45.4%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the October 14th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GNENF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. 9,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Ganfeng Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Get Ganfeng Lithium alerts:

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.