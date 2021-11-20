Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Rises By 59.5%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the October 14th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 665,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,023. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 253.8% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

