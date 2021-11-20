Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Expands By 34.5%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the October 14th total of 265,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of HNHPF opened at $7.68 on Friday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.