Short Interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expands By 78.9%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the October 14th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.82.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock remained flat at $$107.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.