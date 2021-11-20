Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Increases By 37.1%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of IEA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.49. 243,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

