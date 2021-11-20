Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Declines By 42.9%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITVPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ITVPY traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,366. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

