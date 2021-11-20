Short Interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Expands By 46.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the October 14th total of 16,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of LU stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.99. 4,425,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,504. Lufax has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lufax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Lufax by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Lufax by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lufax by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.84.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

