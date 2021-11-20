Short Interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Expands By 46.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the October 14th total of 16,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of LU stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.99. 4,425,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,504. Lufax has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.
Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.84.
About Lufax
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.