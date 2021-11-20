Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Decreases By 36.7%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the October 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MTR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 4,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,518. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 65.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.