Short Interest in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expands By 44.6%

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the October 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,538,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,559,000 after purchasing an additional 533,977 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,751,000 after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,134,000 after acquiring an additional 88,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,738. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.08%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

