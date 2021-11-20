Short Interest in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expands By 44.6%

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the October 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE MGP traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 892,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,738. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 154.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 134.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 30.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

