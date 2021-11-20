Short Interest in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Rises By 28.7%

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 971,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 740,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NYSE:NVT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 570,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.