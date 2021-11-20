Short Interest in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Rises By 28.7%

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 971,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 740,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 570,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

