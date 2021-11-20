Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Declines By 26.2%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,892,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 2,562,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:PALAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. 971,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,686. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paladin Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.