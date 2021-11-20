Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Declines By 26.2%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,892,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 2,562,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:PALAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. 971,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,686. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paladin Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
About Paladin Energy
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.