Short Interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Drops By 37.1%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 988,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth $51,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. 57,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,475. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

