Short Interest in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Declines By 29.4%

Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RACB remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II by 60.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,712,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,075,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

