Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Drops By 30.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 867,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,045.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAXPF remained flat at $$51.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

