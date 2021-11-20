Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declines By 40.8%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 83,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SJT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. 561,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,572. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.18% and a return on equity of 352.49%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

