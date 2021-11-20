Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Increases By 25.1%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 14th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Schmitt Industries worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMIT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 33,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,007. Schmitt Industries has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 146.21% and a negative net margin of 91.79%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

