Short Interest in Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Decreases By 40.0%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUIC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 9,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,158. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Get Sino United Worldwide Consolidated alerts:

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.