Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Drops By 38.9%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,513,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the October 14th total of 2,475,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SWDHF remained flat at $$0.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Skyworth Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.70.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

