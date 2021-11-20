Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Drops By 38.9%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,513,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the October 14th total of 2,475,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:SWDHF remained flat at $$0.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Skyworth Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.70.
About Skyworth Group
