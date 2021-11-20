Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Decreases By 34.8%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock remained flat at $$42.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $48.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

