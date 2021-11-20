Short Interest in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Increases By 36.2%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

SWX stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 527,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

