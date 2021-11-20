Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Decreases By 40.8%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNMSF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

OTCMKTS SNMSF traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.77. 1,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

