Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Decreases By 40.8%

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNMSF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

OTCMKTS SNMSF traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.77. 1,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

