Short Interest in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Increases By 27.0%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 734,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 577,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sprott by 52.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sprott by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprott during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sprott during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

SII stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 58,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,223. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

