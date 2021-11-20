Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Increases By 57.7%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GASS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.70. 220,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

