Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Decreases By 25.2%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,764,800 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 85,259,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,073.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

