Short Interest in Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Declines By 24.3%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,177,500 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 1,556,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,070.5 days.

OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. Transurban Group has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

