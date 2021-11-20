Short Interest in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Rises By 35.5%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the October 14th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VISL opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Vislink Technologies has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VISL. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vislink Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vislink Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 46,469 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vislink Technologies by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the period. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

